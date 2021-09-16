PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s a COVID-19 preventive study going on right now in Hampton Roads.

The researchers are trying to find a preventive medicine for anyone who has already been exposed to COVID-19. If you or someone you know is interested in participating in a local investigational treatment study, get in touch with the TPMG Clinical Research Division Newport News.

To learn more about this Covid-19 preventive study, get in touch with Dr. Subramaniam and his team by calling (757) 707-3503 or visiting MyTPMG.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG Clinical Research- Newport News