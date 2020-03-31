COVID-19 and Senior Planning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The coronavirus crisis is stressful for everyone and senior citizens are particularly vulnerable, but there is help. From health concerns to financial planning, Hook Law Firm is stepping up to help seniors and their families get through the crisis. Letha Sgritta McDowell from Hook Law Firm joined us with some helpful advice about special concerns for senior citizens.

Hook Law Center

Upcoming Free Seminars:

April 2 at 10 am: The 5 Things You can Do During this Pandemic to Protect Your Estate

April 8 at 3 pm: Estate Planning & The Dangers of Doing it Yourself

April 16 at 10 am: Long Term Care Planning during a Health Crisis

Their online seminars are totally free, all you have to do is visit HOOKLAWCENTER.com to RSVP.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hook Law Center.

MORE FROM HRS: