PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With facial coverings becoming a near permanent fixture for many people, comfort has become as big an issue as safety. Today Suzanne Hobbs explains why the Boomer Naturals masks are a great fit for the whole family.
Boomer Naturals 30-day face coverings in adult and children’s sizes
Available online at BOOMERNATURALS.com
Free shipping and handling on orders over 50-dollars and remember to use code TV-20 to get 20 percent off your order!
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Boomer Naturals.
More From HRS!
- Covered in Comfort!
- Military Minute: Inspiring Kids!
- Catching up with Jessie Graff from The Titan Games
- Career Engineer: Transferable Skills Pay The Bills!
- Creating Joy and Memories for Loved Ones Diagnosed With Dementia and Alzheimer’s