Country Charm and Outdoor Fun

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Looking for a little day escape this summer? Just head west to the City of Franklin and Southampton County where you can find charming shops, farm-to-table dining and plenty to explore in the great outdoors.

Lauren Sloan from Franklin Southampton Economic Development joined us on HRS with all the details.

Start planning your getaway today!

For more information:

visit their website ,

, give them a call at (757) 562-1958, or

connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Visit Franklin Southampton VA