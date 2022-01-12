Costs of Owning a Pet

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re a pet owner, have you ever stopped to think just how much money you spend on your fur-baby? Costs like shots, emergency vet visits, and keeping them groomed.

Well, according to a new study from Synchrony, 7 out of 10 pet parents consider their pets as members of their family, yet nearly half underestimated the lifetime cost of pet care.

Pet Expert, Author and Director of Andrea Arden Dog Training, Andrea Arden, joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to talk about the true cost of pet ownership.

