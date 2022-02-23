Cost of Senior Living

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you or a loved one is considering senior living, the cost can be one of the big questions you may have. So we are tackling that for you.

Commonwealth Senior Living’s Kristi Annis joined us on HRS with what you need to know.

Commonwealth Senior Living has 11 communities in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore. You can find the community nearest you and connect with the care team by visiting commonwealthSL.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living.