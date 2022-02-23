Cost of Senior Living

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you or a loved one is considering senior living, the cost can be one of the big questions you may have. So we are tackling that for you.

Commonwealth Senior Living’s Kristi Annis joined us on HRS with what you need to know.

Commonwealth Senior Living has 11 communities in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore. You can find the community nearest you and connect with the care team by visiting commonwealthSL.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

HR Show on Twitter