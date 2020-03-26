Coronavirus Precautions

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — We are still learning how best to protect ourselves during the coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Margaret Gaglione at TPMG Coastal Internal Medicine joined us with some helpful advice on how to stay safe in these uncertain times.

Dr. Margaret Gaglione

TPMG Coastal Internal Medicine

1405 Kempsville Road

Chesapeake

(757) 842-6267

MyTPMG.COM



This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG.

MORE FROM HRS: