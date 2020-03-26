Coronavirus Precautions

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — We are still learning how best to protect ourselves during the coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Margaret Gaglione at TPMG Coastal Internal Medicine joined us with some helpful advice on how to stay safe in these uncertain times.
Dr. Margaret Gaglione
TPMG Coastal Internal Medicine
1405 Kempsville Road
Chesapeake
(757) 842-6267
MyTPMG.COM
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG.
