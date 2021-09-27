Coping With Job Stress

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Just about everyone has dealt with a case of the Mondays, but what should you do if job dissatisfaction and work-related stress make every day feel like a Monday? The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison, joined us with some strategies for coping and conquering job dissatisfaction and work stress.

You can connect with The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison at TCENOW.com. You can also find her on social media and sign up for TCE Friday updates loaded with tips and resources. Head to WAVY.com/jobs to search for your next career opportunities, job listings, and more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter