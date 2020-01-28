Coping With Child and Teen Anxiety

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hormones, school work, family and friends can all be triggers for stress and anxiety for teens and young children. Tom Shenk from Brain Balance Virginia Beach joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with some solutions that can help children deal with stress and anxiety.

Brain Balance Virginia Beach
5286 Fairfield Shopping Center
Virginia Beach
(757) 644-6460
BRAINBALANCE.COM

Free Workshop!
Child & Teen Anxiety: Changing vs. Coping
Wednesday, January 29
6:30 p.m.
Must Call to RSVP!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Brain Balance Virginia Beach.

