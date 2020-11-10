COPD Study Needs Participants!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is the latest target of a study by Tidewater Physicians Multi Specialty Group. Today Pulmonologist Dr. Vijay Subraminiam talked about the care and compensation available for those willing to participate in a study to bring treatment and comfort to those who are suffering with COPD symptoms.

TPMG’s COPD Investigational Treatment Trial

Call (757) 741-0981 or email clinicaltrials@TPMGPC.com

You can also visit ClinicalTrial.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by TPMG

