PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Cooking is the leading cause for home fires and home fire injuries. Kristin Mauer and Joshua Goyet joined us from the Virginia Beach Fire Department to share some safety tips everyone can follow: limit distractions, keep flammable items away from the stovetop, keep a lid handy to smother any small fire that does occur and make sure little kids can’t get access to the stove.

And, since we’re heading into cold weather season, they emphasize the dangers of space heaters left unattended or positioned too close to things like curtains, bedding, walls and furniture.

For more information, visit NFPA.org/FPW.