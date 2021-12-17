Cook Swap: Persnickety Crane Coffee House and Cafe

HR Show

by: Sponsored content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Persnickety Crane Coffee House & Cafe Owner, Head Chef and Cafe Visionary, Cecilia Corujo is in the Kitchen making her oatmeal chocolate chip walnut cookies!

Persnickety Crane Coffee House & Cafe
Don’t forget their Dream Partner promotion ends on January 31
209 Village Avenue Suite C in Yorktown
Phone: 757-775-2975
Online: PersnicketyCraneCafe.com
Also check them out on social media @persnickitycranecafe

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Persnickety Crane Coffee House & Cafe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Red Kettle Challenge

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter