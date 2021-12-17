Cook Swap: Persnickety Crane Coffee House and Cafe

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Persnickety Crane Coffee House & Cafe Owner, Head Chef and Cafe Visionary, Cecilia Corujo is in the Kitchen making her oatmeal chocolate chip walnut cookies!

Persnickety Crane Coffee House & Cafe

Don’t forget their Dream Partner promotion ends on January 31

209 Village Avenue Suite C in Yorktown

Phone: 757-775-2975

Online: PersnicketyCraneCafe.com

Also check them out on social media @persnickitycranecafe

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Persnickety Crane Coffee House & Cafe.