Cook Swap: Persnickety Crane Coffee House and Cafe

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Persnickety Crane Coffee House & Cafe Owner, Head Chef and Cafe Visionary, Cecilia Corujo is in the Kitchen making her oatmeal chocolate chip walnut cookies!
Persnickety Crane Coffee House & Cafe
Don’t forget their Dream Partner promotion ends on January 31
209 Village Avenue Suite C in Yorktown
Phone: 757-775-2975
Online: PersnicketyCraneCafe.com
Also check them out on social media @persnickitycranecafe
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Persnickety Crane Coffee House & Cafe.