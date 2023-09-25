PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If your dog seems to have endless energy, shows destructive behavior when left alone, or is anxious or lonely — a dog daycare may be a great way to help. Travis Collins, owner of T.C. Canines, LLC joins us with a sweet pup and her handler Akiko Cherry. They share some of the benefits of their daycare and boarding services.

T.C. Canines, LLC

Grand Opening: Oct. 14

2000 High St. in Portsmouth

757-947-7097

TCCanines.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by T.C. Canines, LLC.