PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Add some color to your deck or outdoor space with a vibrant and colorful container. Container Days is underway at McDonald Garden Center.

Garden Guru Mike Westphal joined us on The Hampton Roads Show and made a fresh and bright container.

McDonald Garden Center

Container Days all Memorial Day Weekend!

They have two year round locations in Virginia Beach and multiple garden markets around Hampton Roads.

mcdonaldgardencenter.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald Garden Center.