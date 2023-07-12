PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Apex Entertainment is more than a fun place to visit during the summer months. Apex Entertainment is giving back to the community is so many ways. Tara Wheeler and Chris Reckling checked out some of the fun and got the scoop on some of the charitable organizations that are benefiting from Apex Entertainment.

Apex Entertainment

4621 Columbus St. Suite 100 at Town Center in Virginia Beach

ApexEntertainment.com

757-678-8666

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Apex Entertainment.