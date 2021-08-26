Connected and Protected

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the numbers of COVID-19 cases climbing, some businesses are rethinking their work-from-home policies and some are even thinking about making it permanent.

Vice President of Operations and co-Founder of Convergent Technologies, Jeff Garell, discusses what you need to know about securing at-home employees.

