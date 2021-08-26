Connected and Protected

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the numbers of COVID-19 cases climbing, some businesses are rethinking their work-from-home policies and some are even thinking about making it permanent.

Vice President of Operations and co-Founder of Convergent Technologies, Jeff Garell, discusses what you need to know about securing at-home employees.

Mark your calendars for their Richmond Top Golf Technology Lunch Event hosted by Aruba Networks that is happening on Wednesday, September 29th from noon to 5 p.m.

Connect with Convergent Technologies:

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Convergent Technologies Group

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter