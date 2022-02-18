Connect With a Wish

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Positive role models and mentors are so important to children who are in foster care and nobody knows this better than the people at Connect With a Wish.

This weekend, Connect With a Wish is bringing national keynote speaker Gaelin Elmore, who grew up in foster care and made it to the NFL. Founder of Connect With a Wish, Joy Rios, and Head of the Connect to Careers program, Allison Fagan, joined HRS to share all the details.

If you are a foster care parent or know of someone in foster care who might get a lot out of hearing Gaelin’s story, the event is Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

If you would like to learn more or donate your time or money click here.

