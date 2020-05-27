Congratulations to the Class of 2020 May 27

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - Today marks 12 Hours of Giving and leading the way is Banister Nissan. Dan Banister joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with details on why it is so important to be involved in such a great mission.

Banister Nissan of Norfolk & Banister Nissan of ChesapeakeFind them online, schedule service, and more at BanisterAutomotive.com.