PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re planning an outdoor addition to your home, it’s important to know the difference between concrete and pavers. Micah Miller from Easton Outdoors joined us on Patio 10 with helpful information about both options.

Easton Outdoors

McGuire Place in Newport News

(757) 262-3232

easton-outdoors.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Easton Outdoors.