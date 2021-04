PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Jodi Newland, Founder of “Daniel’s Grace” foundation shared some exciting news on HRS today! A limited amount of tickets are now available for a concert next month featuring two popular bands. The event will raise funds for the foundation which helps families fighting cancer stay financially afloat.

The Bodeans and Little River Band

Saturday, May 22

Granby Street Theater

Visit DanielsGrace.org for ticket information