Computer Service and Repair

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When your computer isn’t working, it can really slow down your day to day productivity. And where should you go to get back on track fast? Ryan Craig, Alan Healy and Jeremy Rosa from Computer Concepts joined us with some pro tips.

Computer Concepts
An Apple Authorized Service Provider
Three locations in Hampton Roads

Yorktown (757) 873-1580
Williamsburg (757) 564-3996
Chesapeake (757) 410-4008
You can find them online at MyComputerConcepts.com and on Facebook @MyComputerConcepts.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Computer Concepts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories