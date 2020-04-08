Computer Concepts: Remote Repairs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Ryan Craig from Computer Concepts wants you to know that if your system needs to “go to the shop,” it does not actually need to go anywhere. Many necessary tech-support functions can happen from a distance!

Computer Concepts

An Apple Authorized Service Provider

Yorktown, Williamsburg and Chesapeake

Online at “MyComputerCocepts.com” and on Facebook @MyComputerConcepts

More From HRS!