Computer Concepts: Remote Repairs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Ryan Craig from Computer Concepts wants you to know that if your system needs to “go to the shop,” it does not actually need to go anywhere. Many necessary tech-support functions can happen from a distance!
Computer Concepts
An Apple Authorized Service Provider
Yorktown, Williamsburg and Chesapeake
Online at “MyComputerCocepts.com” and on Facebook @MyComputerConcepts
