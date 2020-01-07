Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Computer Concepts: Family Sharing

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You have probably seen the Family Share feature in your iPhone or iPad… it allows multiple users to share stuff like music, movies games, but it has it’s pros and cons. Ryan Craig and Alan Healy from Computer Concepts joined us with some helpful information about the Family Share feature.

Computer Concepts
An Apple Authorized Service Provider.
Three locations in Hampton Roads
Yorktown, Williamsburg and Chesapeake
You can find them online at “MyComputerConcepts.com” and on Facebook @MyComputerConcepts

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Computer Concepts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Enter this week for a chance to win tickets to see "Monster Jam" at Hampton Coliseum, January 17-19. PLAY NOW! 

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories