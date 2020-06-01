Computer Concepts: Built-In Tools To Keep Track Of Time

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’ve all been using screens more over the past few months, but as school work ends and summer begins, it may be time to put limits back in place. Today Ryan Craig talked about of the features you may already have on your phone to keep parental power in your hands.

