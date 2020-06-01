Computer Concepts: Built-In Tools To Keep Track Of Time

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’ve all been using screens more over the past few months, but as school work ends and summer begins, it may be time to put limits back in place. Today Ryan Craig talked about of the features you may already have on your phone to keep parental power in your hands.

Computer Concepts
An Apple Authorized Service Provider
Three locations in Hampton Roads
Yorktown, Williamsburg, and Chesapeake
Find them online at MyComputerConcepts.com and on Facebook @My Computer Concepts

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Computer Concepts

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***