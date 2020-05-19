Comprehensive Orthopaedic Care

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you tweaked your knee doing an at-home quarantine workout or rolled your ankle taking out the trash, you don’t have to go to the emergency room to get the comprehensive care you need. Doctors Chad Manke and Michael Campbell at Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists joined The Hampton Roads Show with details about how they can get you back to action quickly and safely.

Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists
Offering complete comprehensive and specialized orthopedic care.
Ortho Now walk-in clinic and telemedicine options available.
AtlanticOrtho.com
(757) 321-3300

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists.

