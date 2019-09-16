Comparing Apples To Apples

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Technology is changing all the time and Apple is getting ready to roll out its latest gadgets. Before you decide to line up for the newest phone, watch or tablet, we’ve got expert advice from Computer Concepts about what exactly has changed within each piece of high-grade hardware.

Computer Concepts Apple Authorized Service Provider
Three locations in Hampton Roads
Yorktown (757) 873-1580
Williamsburg (757) 564-3996
Chesapeake (757) – 410-4008
Find them online at MyComputerConcepts.com and on Facebook @MyComputerConcepts.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Computer Concepts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

***EXPERTS***

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories