Comparing Apples To Apples

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Technology is changing all the time and Apple is getting ready to roll out its latest gadgets. Before you decide to line up for the newest phone, watch or tablet, we’ve got expert advice from Computer Concepts about what exactly has changed within each piece of high-grade hardware.
Computer Concepts Apple Authorized Service Provider
Three locations in Hampton Roads
Yorktown (757) 873-1580
Williamsburg (757) 564-3996
Chesapeake (757) – 410-4008
Find them online at MyComputerConcepts.com and on Facebook @MyComputerConcepts.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Computer Concepts.