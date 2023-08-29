PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Pull out your dancing shoes and get ready for a full weekend of music and fun! The Riverfront Soul Festival will bring entertainment and health resources to Franklin, Virginia. Festival Founder, Eric Majette, and Truist Bank Commonwealth of Virginia Senior Vice President of Community Development Manager, Mark Johnson, share the details.

Riverfront Soul Festival

Sept. 8-10, Franklin, Va.

RiverFrontSoulFestival.com

757-550-1850

