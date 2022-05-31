PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Creating partnerships in the community is really important. Sue Thrash and Karen Orie from the Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union, Inc. and Rita Hill Charity from Rivermont School Hampton came by The Hampton Roads Show to tell us about their unique collaboration.

THEY ARE LOCATED AT:

2130 Cunningham Drive in Hampton, VA

FIND THEM ONLINE AT:

hrecu.org

REACH THEM BY PHONE AT:

757-838-0707

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union.