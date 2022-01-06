Community Impact and Wellness

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One area pharmacy in our area is making an impact in the community, but that impact goes beyond what they are doing in their store.

Dr. Jade L. Ranger is a co-owner and pharmacist at The Pharmacy Shoppe in Williamsburg and she joined HRS with details about this mom-and-pop shop and her new book, “Mustard Seed Mentality.”

The Pharmacy Shoppe is located at 5223 Monticello Ave in Williamsburg.
Give them a call: (757) 206-1630 or visit them online: www.tpsva.com. For more on Dr. Ranger and to buy her book visit: msm1720.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Pharmacy Shoppe.

