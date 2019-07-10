Community Health & Wellness: Bryant & Stratton College hosting resource fairs

Breaking News
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 American adults are living with chronic disease and the need for accessible and affordable community health care solutions is increasing. Bryant & Stratton College is working to help meet that need. Find out how you can find your way to a health care career at their Community Health & Wellness Resource Fairs.

The fall semester at Bryant & Stratton College begins on Wednesday, September 11 at Hampton and Virginia Beach campuses.

Call (866) 873-6936 to schedule an appointment. You can also visit BRYANT STRATTON.EDU for more information

Mark your calendars for Bryant & Stratton College’s Community Health & Wellness Resource Fairs:

Wednesday, July 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Virginia Beach campus and Wednesday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampton campus

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

