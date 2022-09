PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Randi Keesee, the Vice President of Development for the Peninsula Agency on Aging, has details on their 40th Annual Community Forum on Aging.

Peninsula Agency on Aging

739 Thimble Shoals Boulevard

Suite 1006, Newport News

PAAINC.org

757-873-0541

40th Annual Community Forum on Aging: Oct 5th from 8 a.m. -2 p.m.

Call or visit online to register.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Peninsula Agency on Aging.