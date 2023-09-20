PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Nobody likes to train and workout alone, and it’s much easier when you have company when reaching your fitness goals. Personal Trainers Dillon Freitag and Brian Cavanaugh, with Onelife Fitness Princess Anne give advice on how to start, and reach your fitness goals.

Dillon and Brian are at the Onelife Fitness Princess Anne in Virginia Beach, but there are eight locations across coastal Virginia. Visit ONElifefitness.com to find your club, or you can also connect on social media.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Onelife Fitness.