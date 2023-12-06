PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sheliah Cobb and Dr. Caryn Cobb shared details on their upcoming Skin of Color Winter Skin Care event affiliated with Grace Episcopal Church in Norfolk. It will be held Dec. 9 at the Columbus Regal Movie Theatre on Constitution Drive in Virginia Beach. It goes from 10 a.m. to noon, and is followed by a noon showing of “The Color Purple.”

For more information, contact the Grace Episcopal Church at 757-625-2868 or email GraceChurchNorfolk@gmail.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.