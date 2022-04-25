PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Garden Club of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week is underway across the Commonwealth and here in Hampton Roads, and a very special day is planned for Wednesday in Historic Yorktown. Tour Chair, Val Bowen, joined us today with all the information.

The Yorktown Historic Garden Week tour is Wednesday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour three private homes and their gardens along with one historic home and other gardens. Also, a farmer’s market will be set up by the trolley station. Get tickets and more information here.