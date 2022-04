PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Live music, pony rides, a petting zoo, and dozens of local farmers and artisans selling fresh farm to market goods! It’s what you’ll find at the Toano Open Air Market each and every Saturday and that’s not all.

Owner and Operator, Maureen Anderson, joined us on HRS to explain the details.

Toano Open Air Market

Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7891 Richmond Road