PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Nestled along the Roanoke Sound and just minutes away from the inviting beaches of the Outer Banks, The Elizabethan Gardens offers a beautiful and relaxing time for all who visit.

While something is always blooming at The Elizabethan Gardens, now is prime time to enjoy this hidden gem on Roanoke Island. Executive Director, Theresa Armendarez, joined HRS with all the details.

The Gardens opened in 1951 and are open year-round, with the exception of Thanksgiving, Dec. 24 and 25, plus Jan. 1.

The doors open this time of year from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are also hosting an Easter “Egg-stravaganza” next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find more information here.