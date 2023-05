PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On Saturday, May 13, Harbor Park will be packed with people climbing the concourse all to help the Up Center’s Family Promise Fund. The event takes place rain or shine at 9 a.m. You can register in person starting at 8:30 a.m., or in advance.

For more information and to register in advance, visit StepUpVA.org.

