PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — How can you help conquer kids’ cancer? How about shaving your head and raising money for cancer research!

That is the mission for Hampton Roads “Shave to Raise” as they help raise money and awareness for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Worldwide, a child is diagnosed with cancer every 2 minutes, but you can change that simply by shaving your head.

Sarah Swaim Rostock joined HRS with all the details.

The Hampton Roads Shave to Raise St. Baldrick’s event is next Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at O’Conner Brewing Company in Norfolk.

There are several ways you can join in on all the fun and help give kids with cancer the long, healthy life that they deserve/.

You can shave your head, volunteer to raise money another way or make a donation. More information can be found here.

They are currently at $61,000 of their $150,000 goal.