PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A golf tournament, a 5K, a basketball tournament, and a volleyball tournament, ending with a remembrance festival featuring Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band, is all part of Remember the Fallen Week at Joint Base Langley Eustis. Donna Fontes, from the Fort Eustis Support Squadron, and MWR Director, joined us today with all the details.

Remember the Fallen week is underway. The Lt. Dan Band concert and festival is at Murphy Field on Fort Eustis. Thursday, May 26th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival and concert are open to all D.O.D. ID cardholders and their guests. Find out more here.