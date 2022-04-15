PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Pancreatic cancer is hard to catch early because it doesn’t cause symptoms right away. That is one of the reasons why it is one of the most lethal forms of cancer and can be a very lonely and scary battle.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan) aims to create a world in which all patients with pancreatic cancer can survive, and it takes events like the upcoming Purple Stride event to help fulfill that promise.

David Sisco, Chairperson of PurpleStride in Virginia Beach, joined HRS with all the details.

The PurpleStride Virginia Beach 5k and Walk is Saturday, April 30, at Neptune’s Park at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. There will be 59 walks across the nation on that Saturday.

Register here.