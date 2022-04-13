PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads is opening up for live music just about everywhere you turn, and that’s the story for Portsmouth Community Concerts. They are finishing out their 83rd season of promoting appreciation for the performing arts.

Susan Kalan has the details on what to expect in their last two concerts.

Season tickets, as well as single adult tickets for the concerts, can be ordered through their website www.portsmouthcommunityconcerts.com or by calling 757-686-5447. Tickets also are available at the door on nights of the shows and are payable by cash, check or credit card.