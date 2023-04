PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams is all about colors. You can see it in the design history of the Something in the Water Festival. So, it should come as no surprise that his non-profit falls right in line.

Dr. Shameka Gerald, Vice President of Learning at “Yellow“, shares how they’re forging a path to equality through education.

