PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — According to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, ovarian cancer is the number five cause of cancer-related deaths in women.

Susan Fuhs, a 3-year ovarian cancer survivor, joined HRS to talk about the warning signs of ovarian cancer.

Anyone can be an OCRA Hero. If you or someone you know is a survivor of ovarian cancer and would like to share your story with medical professionals who fight this disease every day, go here, to find out how you can make a difference.