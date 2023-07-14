PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Here’s an opportunity to clear out your closet for a good cause! Our Angels Clothing Closet wants to make sure there’s no cost for the people in our community to receive what they need. Founder, Tiffany Adams, shares the details on their mission and upcoming clothing giveback in today’s Community Connection.

The Summertime Finds event will be held July 15 at New Calvary Baptist Church parking lot in Virginia Beach from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. You can volunteer, donate, or pick up what you need. They’re looking for hangers, clothing, as well as socks and shoes.

Call 757-606-9002 for more information.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.