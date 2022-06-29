PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Operation Smile is hosting a free summer camp for rising 7th and 8th graders.

The “World of Medicine” camp will allow students to explore all areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The camp will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at Operation Smile’s Anthony L. & Hideko S. Burgess Interactive Learning Center. There will be four week-long sessions:

July 25 – 29

August 1 – 5

August 8 – 12

August 15 – 19

Deadline to apply is July 1.

For more information about this opportunity, visit www.operationsmile.org/ilc, or email ILC@operationsmile.org.