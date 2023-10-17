PORTSMOUTH Va. (WAVY) – Have you ever wondered what it would be like to see behind-the-scenes as rockets and people are sent into outer space, or even meet an astronaut? NASA’s Langley research center cordially invites you for this special day to gain a glimpse of the unique and exciting work taking place at NASA’s Langley research center in Hampton.

NASA’s Langley Research Center

Open House Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NASA.gov/Langley

