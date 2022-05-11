PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For more than a decade, Norfolk has been celebrating National Bike Month each May. It’s a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling and encourage more folks to giving biking a try! Rachel McCall, with the Downtown Norfolk Council, joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with all the details.

Next week is bike to work week, and next Friday is bike to work day. Later that night is the very popular Glow Ride that will start at the Plot in the Neon District. For more information go here.