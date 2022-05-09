PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Autism Society of Tidewater is celebrating 40 years of supporting children, youth and adults with autism, and they do it in so many different ways. From one-on-one to group support, the Autism Society of Tidewater has the resources and knowledge to help make a meaningful life for anyone with autism.

Nicole Miller, the Chapter Operations Manager for the Autism Society of Tidewater, joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with all the information about Maci’s Ride.

You can find out more about Maci’s Ride and the Autism Society of Tidewater here.