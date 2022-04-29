PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Next Saturday is a big day in Franklin as the Franklin Lumberjack Festevent returns.

The Franklin Experience invites you and your family to enjoy a full day of fun at the event featuring professional lumberjacks who are coming to crank up the saw and get chopping!

The Franklin Lumberjack Festevent is next Saturday, May 7. There will be two events in one day: The Franklin Cruise-In and the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show. All the excitement begins at 9 a.m.

