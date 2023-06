PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Link of Hampton Roads is a nonprofit volunteer organization which exists to help people help themselves through education, direct services, advocacy, and outreach programs. Executive Director, Lynne Finding, shares more on the different services they have to offer. If you or someone you know is in need of help, give them a call at 757-595-1953 or visit their website: LINKHR.org.

